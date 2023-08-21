Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, says the various national teams will only get better with a strong local league.

The various national teams have failed to perform in recent times.

The Black Stars exited at the group phase at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon with just a point after three games.

The team again failed to perform and also exited at the group phase at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with just three points.

The Black Galaxies under Annor Walker exited at the CHAN tournament hosted in Algeria at the quarter-finals after losing 3-1 to Niger.

Ibrahim Tanko who was in charge of the Black Meteors also failed to book a ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games that will be hosted in Paris.

The Ghana U-23 side exited at the group phase of the tournament hosted in Morocco.

And according to Mark Addo, who also serves as the Black Stars management Committee Chairman beleives the various national teams will only get better with a proper and strong local league.

“We need a strong local league to get quality players who can feed into our national teams,” he told Nhyira FM.

“It is not easy for the clubs but the player exodus is not helping,” he added.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is expected to get underway in mid-September later this year.

