Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has explained the reason for the surprise decision to dissolve the technical teams of all national teams.

He told Joy Sports’ Nathaniel Attoh on Sports Link, Saturday that the Executive Council, which he heads came up with the decision because the national teams have not been competitive.

High-profile casualties of the decision include Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah and his assistant Charles Kwabla (CK) Akunnor, Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo and Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko.

Also without a job are Yaw Preko – Black Satellites coach, Evans Adotey – Black Maidens coach, Yusif Basigi – Black Princesses coach and Samuel Boadu – U-15 coach.

“We have not been as competitive as we want to be in all our national levels. We need to find ways to be competitive, bring the love back and bring the teams back into the finals and in the end, win trophies. This is what the council also aims to achieve that is why this was done,” Mr Okraku said.

Last year was another disappointing campaign for the national teams.

Starting in January, the national U-20 men’s team exited the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations at the group stage.

In June, the senior national team, Black Stars exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the last 16 stage.

October saw Black Queens miss out on qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Also, the local Black Stars failed to defend their WAFU Cup of Nations crown as they were beaten in the final by Senegal.

The national U-23 team, Black Meteors rounded off the disappointment in November when they failed to qualify for the Olympic Games after finishing fourth at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.