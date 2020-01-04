The soon-to-be Director-General of Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, is said to champion setting up of a police bank.

Sources told Joy News that this was disclosed to her on Friday when she was called to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong for the announcement of her reassignment.

So far, no official reason has been given for the removal of COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

Sources say she feels concerned that her initiatives including case tracking software and forensic lab projects may be discontinued.

On Friday, a letter signed by the IGP announced the reshuffling of 12 senior police officer, stating their current positions and the new positions they will be occupying.

Notable among them is the outgoing CID boss who many believe lost her position due to her handling of the missing Takoradi girls.

The first female CID boss was appointed in January 2018.

She was later promoted to the Commissioner of Police rank in April 2019, barely two years after her promotion to Deputy COP in November 2017.