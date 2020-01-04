Nomadic herdsmen in the Bono East have pledged their support to assist the police in combating crime in the area.

This follows incessant robbery and kidnapping cases in the area attributed to Fulani herdsmen in the area.

Spokesman for the Fulanis, Musa Ali made the pledge at a stakeholders meeting with the chiefs and people of Kintampo.

He said they will expose the criminal elements who have infiltrated their camp.

The Fulani herdsman maintained that, these miscreants who ply their trade on the Kintampo-Bamboi-Buipe have courted bad press for them over the years.

Musa Ali said their only occupation is livestock therefore they cant be blamed for the surge in armed robbery or kidnapping cases in the area.

For his part, the Divisional Police Commander, ACP Antwi Gyau was happy about the support from the Fulani community.

He said the stakeholders consultation has helped bring lasting peace among people of Kintampo and the Fulani herdsmen.

ACP Gyau is optimistic the meeting will help reduce crime in the Municipality.

Source: Adom News|Nana Wiafe Akenten| Bono East Region