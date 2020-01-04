Ghanaian highlife artiste, Ebenezer Asare, following a break from the music scene has announced his return with a remix of his old tune, M’asan Aba.

Slim Busterr as he is popularly known confirming the comeback has released ‘M’asan Aba Reloaded’, a previously recorded hit track his fans have been hoping to hear again for years.

ALSO READ: Video Rapper who cut off p3nis gets married

The song which he hinted will drop soon arrived as a special holiday gift to fans: a new song for a fresh year.

‘M’asan Aba Reloaded’ is a featured track on his forthcoming studio album and it was recorded to fit his Soul Music kind of melodies and not the usual hiplife thing. So one can see a little difference in the original one and the reloaded version.

The artiste who doubles as a choreographer did not release the song with its music video but has promised to dropped visuals on his official YouTube channel very soon.

Slim Busterr added that, he will do remix of most of his songs with some artists.