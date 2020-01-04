Christ Bearer, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper who cut off his p3nis back in 2014 during an alleged suicide attempt, has gotten married.

According to TMZ, the rapper got married to his new wife Cheryl on December 30 in an intimate ceremony.

They had been dating for 6 months prior to the wedding.

Back in 2015, months after he chopped off his p3nis, Christ Bearer narrated what happened to filmmakers.

He said he was severely depressed at the time. He said, “I just jumped up, outta nowhere and I went to the kitchen. I grabbed a knife and, bam, I pulled down my pants and” – he mimics a chopping motion – “that quick.”

Thankfully, the rapper’s p3nis was re-attached.

Below is a voice recording of a 911 call made to report Christ Bearer had chopped off his p3nis.

Source: TMZ