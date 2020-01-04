The Awutu Senya East branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability organizations in Ghana has commended the Member of Parliament Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson for her continuous support.

The MP visited all the five groups in her constituency and presented tricycle, clothes, bags of rice, cooking oil and mackerels to them.

Hon. Hawa Koomson used the opportunity to encourage them to strive for excellence in spite of their disability.

Hon. Hawa also visited the Prisons Services where she interacted with the inmates and later presented bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, blankets, mats and made a cash donation.

She later visited officers at the Kasoa divisional and district headquarters where she donated bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, and cash as their Christmas gifts.

The MP was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Micheal Mensah and NPP Awutu Senya East party executives.