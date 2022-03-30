The University of Ghana (UG) management has charged students and staff of the School to continue observing all Covid-19 preventive protocols, despite the easing of restrictions by President Akufo-Addo.

A notice signed by the Registrar said management is mindful of the fact that the virus is still present; hence, the need for the university community to comply with existing safety etiquettes to prevent its spread.

In his 28th national Covid-19 address on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo lifted the restrictions and bans on huge gatherings and mentioned that facilities can now admit patrons to full capacity provided participants are fully vaccinated.

He also announced that wearing of nose masks, among other restrictions, sanctioned by Executive Instrument (E.I.), is no more mandatory.

“Management of the University has discussed these revisions to the Covid-19 protocols and notes the difficulty in ensuring social distance in classrooms, halls of residence, offices and other enclosed spaces, as well as checking vaccination status of members of the University community and visitors to the University’s campus.

“Management strongly encourages staff and students to continue observing Covid-19 protocols including wearing of nose masks on campus, especially in enclosed spaces such as lecture halls, halls of residence and offices; washing hands with soap and water and frequent use of hand sanitisers,” the Registrar Emelia Agyei-Mensah stated.

The University community has been entreated to visit the University Hospital or any other healthcare facility to get vaccinated.

In a related development, a Research Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr. Kwame Sarpong Asiedu has entreated members of the general public to continue wearing facemasks in spite of the lifting of the ban by President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, on Monday, March 28, 2022, Dr. Sarpong Asiedu said the continuous wearing of facemasks is in the best interest of the general public.

He argued that since the virus spreads through droplets, there’s a probability that people will get infected in many ways, hence, the need to continue wearing the facemasks.

“You have this one thing which is the nose mask which can protect you [from airborne diseases], I struggle to see why you would take it off just because the President said do so. It’s not because of Covid you’re doing something, but’s it’s in your best interest,” he said.