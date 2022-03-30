A former Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Saanie Daara, says it is only prudent to keep Otto Addo and his crew till after the World Cup tournament.

According to him, Coach Otto Addo and his technical team within their short time with the Black Stars managed to reignite the confidence of the players which had earlier been dashed after their unimpressive display in the African Cup tournament.

He noted that given the feat the coach and his team have managed to achieve within this short time, it would only be wise to ensure that they stay on for Ghana to do well at the World Cup.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Saanie Daara stated that looking to hire a new coach now will be counterproductive to the development and preparedness of the team.

“I think that based on what has happened and the job that Otto and his backroom staff have done, it will be – excuse me to use this word – foolish for us to reinvent the wheel. I would say that it will be prudent for us to give them the opportunity to continue to work with the team until the world cup.

“Otto has shown with his backroom staff, I’d insist the addition of George Boateng, Masoud Didi Dramani and Chris Houghton all contributed to this making. So I’ll say in the interim, all of them should be maybe contracted or kept in position until after the World Cup,” he said.

He further added that with a couple of friendlies to be played in anticipation of the actual World Cup tournament, keeping Otto Addo and his technical team will provide a solid base for the Black Stars.

“We have a couple of months to go, but in between these couple of months, there are few opportunities for us to play serious competitions. The players will still be with their clubs in Europe, so it will be prudent for us to say that we maintain him, we give Otto the opportunity to do what he did within the six weeks that we spoke here and then he being appointed, and then just three days of training in Kumasi that turned this team to continue to do the work and till after the world cup.

“He has given us a good base for the future and I think that it is only wise that at this moment we should not bother ourselves with trying to go through the process of getting a new coach and that new process will also drag on and take our attention from the key things,” he said.