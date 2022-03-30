Security operatives foiled an attempted attack on Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, the police in Lagos have said.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday that the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday.

He said the armed hoodlums were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armored cables in the refinery.

“The hoodlums, about 20, who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side, were repelled.

“On sighting security operatives, they fled the scene.”

Mr Hundeyin said that one of the hoodlums lost his life.

“One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

“Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.

“On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, security at the refinery has been fortified,” he said.