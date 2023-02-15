The Ghana Education Service (GES) is calling on parents to be on the high alert as it announces the placement of students in the various schools across the country.

The GES says they have nothing to do with such people who demand or pay money to facilitate placement into schools and want parents to report such persons to the police.

Addressing a news conference a while ago, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah, indicated that they have strengthened their internal controls, beefing them with third party institutions that would monitor their systems to ensure there are no abuses.

A total of 372,780 students have been automatically placed in the schools they chose.

However, 165,601 could not be matched to their choices and thus qualify for self placement.

Students are supposed to report to their schools on the 20th of February to go through the admission processes.

Classes are supposed to begin on the 27th of February, 2023.

The GES, therefore, assured that every student that qualifies to go to school would be placed in a school and urged parents to exercise some patience.

