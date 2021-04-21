The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed viral social media reports which suggest the rescheduling of reopening date for final year students in Senior High Schools (SHS).

According to GES, their attention has been drawn to viral reports which say the date has been postponed again to Friday, May 28, 2021.

The outfit, in a statement, noted that the initial date, May 5, 2021, remains unchanged for the SHS 3 students.

“All students, staff, parents, and the general public are to disregard the fake news being circulated by some unscrupulous persons,” the statement signed by the PRO, Cassandra Ampofo Twum urged.

READ ALSO:

The statement added the new academic calendar will be published in due course.

Read the statement below: