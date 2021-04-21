President Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, submitted to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, the names of his deputy ministerial nominees for Parliament’s prior approval.

The 39-nominee list is made up of parliamentarians also has persons who have served in the President’s first term.

By way of championing women empowerment, 10 out of the 39 nominees are women appointed to serve in diverse capacities.

Three of the nominees, Abena Osei-Asare (Finance) and Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah (Health), and Gifty Twum Ampofo have maintained their portfolios from the president’s first term.

Abena Osei-Asare (MP for Atiwa East in the Eastern region – Deputy Finance Minister-designate.

Nana Ama Dokua Adjei (MP Akuapem North, – Deputy Trade and Industry Minister.

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei

3. Gifty Ampofo Twum – Abuakwa North MP – Deputy Minister Education.

Former Deputy Information Minister, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, has also been re-appointed but now as Deputy Trade and Industry Minister.

Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah – Weija-Gbawe constituency; Health Ministry.

Fatimatu Abubakar – Lawyer/Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Ama Pomaa Boateng, MP for Juaben constituency (Communications and Digitilisation)

Others include; Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Ama Pomaa Boateng, Naana Eyiah Quansah, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Fatima Abubakr and Diana Asona Dapaah.

Naana Eyiah Quansah- Gomoa Central MP, Interior Ministry

Lariba Zuweira Abudu, MP for Walewale (Gender, Children and Social Protection)

Diana Asona Dapaah Lawyer/ Deputy AG nominee, Diana Asonaba Dapaah

Deputy Attorney General nominee

Mavis Nkansah Boadu, Afigya Sekyere East MP (Roads and Highways)