Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo has rendered an unqualified apology to parents and stakeholders for the Institution’s inability to communicate on time changes made in the reopening dates of form 3 Senior High School students.

“We at the GES want to render an unqualified apology to the parents and students, our key stakeholder the teachers and the general public for communicating to them late. We acknowledge the shortfall on our part and we are deeply sorry and…going forward, this won’t happen again,” she stated.

“We admit that we have no justification to have communicated the decision to them late…whatever decision it was, whatever reason whether good or bad should have been told to the parents…that is unfortunate and that is why we are apologising,” she said, in an interview with JoyNews’ Evans Mensah.

Her comment comes after hundreds of parents and their wards were left stranded in schools in Cape Coast as the reopening date for Senior High School (SHS) three students was changed just as they reported to school on Tuesday.

A WhatsApp message was sent to the parents announcing the new date as Wednesday, May 5, 2021, without prior notice, the parents said.

Touching on the reasons behind the ad-hoc and untimely decision taken by the GES, Mrs Ampofo mentioned that aside the issue of congestion being a major worry, the idea was to ensure that form three students were given the room and space to operate as they look forward to writing their WASSCE Examination without any destructions from their younger counterparts.

“…the other part was to ensure that the form 3 students would have uninterrupted classes or instruction hours when they go back to school,” she explained.

Additionally, Mrs Ampofo disclosed that some critical measures have been put in place to salvage the inconvenience caused by the postponement to ensure that students are not stressed out into thinking their academic work is far behind time.

Those initiatives she says will aid students catch up on uncompleted syllabus and pending school work that has been compromised when they return on the 5th of May, 2021.

“That period will not be lost…be rest assured that we will make up for –I mean there is not going to be any break, we will cover all the topics…everything that we need to cover and give them [students] ample time to go over their note,” she noted.