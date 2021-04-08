The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the activities of ‘money ritualists’ on some television networks in the country.

The petition, which was also copied to the Ministry of Communications said the alarming situation, if not checked, could spell doom for the country.

The petition comes after two teenagers were arrested for allegedly killing a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region.

The boys alleged that a fetish priestess asked them to bring the body for money rituals.

The said fetish priestess has since been arrested to assist with investigations.

Such heinous crimes, LPG blamed on activities of such money ritualists in the media.

“The rate at which our mass media space has been flooded with pervasive contents that promote fictitious means of wealth acquisition is very worrying and the earlier we curtailed it the better” the statement said.

he two, Felix Nyarko Anane and Nicholas Kini are standing trial for their role in the murder of the eleven year old.