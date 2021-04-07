The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all heads of basic schools in the country to shelve end of term examination.

Following a 10-month break from academic activities over the coronavirus pandemic, students are expected to be assessed through their class exercises and class tests.

This was announced in presser signed by Deputy Director-General of the GES, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, which said the current academic year is for recovery learning.

“Following the reopening of schools for the 2021 academic year, management directed all Kindergarten to JHS students to participate in recovery learning.

“Headteachers and teachers are to use class exercises and class tests to assess pupils,” the statement urged.

Basic school students from Kindergarten to Junior High School in the country went on a break in March 2020, and resumed on January 15, 2021, for the continuation of their academic year.