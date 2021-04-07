The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rendered an apology to students and parents who have been stranded following the rescheduling of reopening date.

Students in the country went on a break for the Easter festivities on Thursday, April 1, and were expected to return on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

However, the GES, on the morning of April 6, announced May 5 as the new reopening date for Senior High School 3 students.

This communication came late as some students and their parents had already reported in the schools.

The GES had earlier explained the development came on the back of a proposal by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools.

Detailing more reasons for the change of date, the GES said the new date was to provide the final year students with an uninterrupted learning period till they sit for the exit exam.

“Ordinarily, the form 3 students were to have reported on April 6 and be in school until 28th of May and go for another vacation on June 29, 2021.

“The current arrangement means that when the final year students report on May 5, they will be in school until they write their West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination,” a statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer, Cassandra Ampofo Twum, explained.

Read the full statement below: