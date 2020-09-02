The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has hinted it intends to re-brand witches camps in Northern Ghana.

The Minister, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, said they will be converted into homes to be safe havens to these alleged witches being hounded by their own people.

Her comment follows the assault on some women accused of being witches at Sumpini, a town in the Savannah region. A similar attack led to the murder of a 90-year-old which generated popular uproar.

These camps, which have been in existence for over 100 years, house old women accused of witchcraft. They flee their homes to these camps to protect their lives.

Therefore, on a call for the closure of the camps, the Gender Minister on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, said it is untenable.

“Even the women are not willing to leave the camps so closing it is not an option. So we want to rebrand it and make it a safe haven for them,” she said.

As an immediate measure, the Gender Minister said an eight-member committee has been formed to oversee the rebranding process.

Mrs Morrison said they will empower the women in bead making, shea butter making and other entrepreneurial skills.