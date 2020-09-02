Emmanuel Frimpong has stressed that Ashgold will win the Ghana Premier League (GPL) ‘hands down’ when football finally returns.

The Obuasi-based club is one of a few clubs tipped as favourites to lift the GPL title at the beginning of every season.

The Miners remained very competitive and at a point occupied the top of the standings before eventually losing form and falling to the 6th spot before the campaign was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Frimpong, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, revealed that his team has assembled a good squad that will beat all the other clubs to the Ghana Premier League title if the season was ongoing.

“I wish we were going to play the league right now for people to see Ashgold play,” the club Chief Executive Officer said.

“We are going to take the league hands down. And going to Africa we are going to bring back victory,” he said.

Ahead of their Caf Confederations Cup campaign next season, Mr Frimpong also assured that they will make the country and the supporters of the club proud.

“We have learnt from our mistakes from the past and we will make sure we prepare well before we start our Caf Confederations Cup campaign.

“The team is confident and with what I am seeing, we will surely make the country and the supporters proud. We are determined to impress and that is our target,” he added.

Ashanti Gold SC last won the Ghana Premier League title in 2015 and competed in Africa during the 2018/29 season but exited at the group phase.