GE Vernova’s (www.GEVernova.com) Hydro Power business has completed the commissioning of the 4 (four) 175 MW Francis hydropower turbines and generators at the Zungeru project in Nigeria, now in commercial operation.

Located on the Kadina River in Niger State, the 700 MW Zungeru project is the second largest hydropower plant in Nigeria, and is expected to meet around 10% of Nigeria’s total domestic electricity requirements, with renewable and reliable energy. The site will also help in controlling floods and support irrigation for the region.

GE Vernova was selected by the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company China National Electrical Equipment Corporation (CNEEC) to design, supply, supervise installation and commission the four hydropower units.

Brian Selby, Hydropower Asia Leader, GE Vernova, said “Nigeria is gifted with large rivers and natural falls that create opportunities for hydropower development. As the Government of Nigeria continues to pursue the expansion of generation capacity and extend the capability of its power grid, we are happy to help take advantage of the country’s water reserves to meet its increasing demand for sustainable, reliable, and efficient power. This project will have a wide-reaching impact on the country’s energy landscape.” The Zungeru project received investment support from Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) of China and we are pleased to see it come to life.”

According to the International Hydropower Association (IHA), the total exploitable potential of hydropower in Nigeria is estimated at over 14 GW and hydropower remains essential to help accelerate the energy transition. GE Vernova has been collaborating with energy stakeholders to deploy innovative technologies tailored to respond to the needs of the Sub-Saharan Africa region since the 1950s. GE Vernova delivers across the entire energy ecosystem from generation to transmission and distribution and has been operating in Nigeria for almost 50 years.

