The Liberty House branch of GCB resumed full-scale banking business operations on Thursday, December 9, 2020, a statement issued by the bank has said.

The branch was closed down on Monday, November 30, following the fire outbreak at a portion of the first floor of the Liberty House Building complex on Saturday, 28th November.

The Liberty House branch of the Bank is located at the ground floor of the building and was not affected by the fire.

There was no casualty or cash loss during and after the fire outbreak, according to the statement, which explained that for safety precautions and protection of life, management of the bank closed down the Liberty Branch to allow for through assessment.

Customers of this branch were, therefore, redirected to Kantamanto, Okaishie, Makola, Republic House, High Street, Boundary Road, Ministries and any GCB Bank branch of their choice for their banking business.

Customers were also encouraged to make use of our alternate channels including internet banking, GCB Mobile banking, ATMs and G-Money Mobile Wallet.

“Management of the Bank is grateful to the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police, investors, customers and members of the public for the support offered the Bank during the fire outbreak,” the statement added.