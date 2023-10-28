The Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana have announced the successful restoration of power following the recent intermittent power cuts across the country.

This development is a result of the resumption of gas supply to the generating plants in Tema from Takoradi, the companies indicated in a joint press release.

“The improved gas supply has enabled power restoration to all loads across the country,” parts of the statement read.

They noted that any customer still experiencing power outages is likely facing a local fault and thus should report to the ECG office for it to be fixed.

“GRIDCo and ECG regret the inconvenience caused by the recent load management exercise and thank the public for their patience,” the statement added.

