Forty staff of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) have completed a four-day competency-based training (CBT) and its implementation process at a workshop in Accra last Thursday.

The workshop is aimed at enhancing the teaching abilities of GAEC staff as facilitators to provide learners with the appropriate knowledge and skills to efficiently perform workplace roles in industry and administration.

This forms part of a pact between the GAEC and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) in 2023 under the Ghana TVET Voucher Project (GTVP), for which GAEC is to provide competency-based training and assessment in welding and fabrication as well as consumer electronics for national proficiency I and II.

In a speech to open the four-day capacity-building workshop, the Director-General of the GAEC, Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, explained that the GAEC availed itself to collaborate with CTVET to fulfill one of its mandates, which is to facilitate education and training activities at various levels within its area of expertise and to transfer technologies.

“The Commission is therefore delighted to fulfill its obligation in contributing to national development by sharing its expertise and experience to generate long-term employment opportunities,” he added.

Prof. Dampare described the workshop as a trainer-of-trainers exercise and indicated that it kickstarts the process of building and enhancing the competencies of artisans in electronics and welding for their employability and entrepreneurship while urging participants to take every lesson seriously.

He expressed his appreciation to the GAEC team for their vision, creation of the concept paper, and diligent work in preparing and submitting the proposals that resulted in GAEC being granted a service contract to provide skills and knowledge in a specific trade and vocation for sustainable job creation.

“I will therefore entreat the project coordinator and the managers to do their best in implementing the project successfully per the contract terms, to the satisfaction of partners and sponsors, and to GAEC’s credit,” he added.

On her part, the Project Coordinator of TVET at GAEC, Mrs. Sheila Frimpong Mensah, thanked CTVET for their continuous collaboration and assured them of quality service delivery.

“We have done it before, and we will do it even better this time. I call on my colleagues that we meet and exceed expectations”, she noted.

Participants were taken through the TVET transformational system in Ghana, the CBT concept and package, the eight levels of the national TVET qualification framework, the CBT program structure, assessment, and verification, among others.