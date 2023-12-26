A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has lambasted the contractor doing the flyover over the Tema Motorway from Flowerpot roundabout to the East Legon Boundary road.

The project consists of one mainline bridge (802m), two ramp bridges (220 m), four auxiliary roads (2.5 km), and ancillary works and an additional exit into the cantonments from the Giffard Road Interchange.

The project is being undertaken by Messrs China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited and is funded by GoG (Afriexim Bank) is expected to be completed in December 2023.

The slow pace of the ongoing construction has resulted in significant traffic jams in the area.

A livid Gabby in a Facebook post lamented that, despite the secured funding for the project, the contractor appears to be approaching the work with a lackadaisical attitude, almost as if it were a part-time charitable endeavor.

According to him, the contractor’s behaviour is not only annoying but also deserving of criticism.

“If there’s a road contractor who deserves criticism, it’s the one responsible for the Flower Pot Junction flyover on Spintex Road. Their work gives the impression of a part-time charity job, despite the project having secured funding. Galling!” Gabby expressed in his social media post.

See the post below