Senegal goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, has said Egypt goalkeeper, Mohamed Abou Gabal deserved the best goalkeeper of the tournament award.

The Chelsea star was instead given the honour following his performances in the Africa Cup of Nations however, he believed his rival was the best following his sterling display throughout the tournament.

Egyptian goalkeeper, Mohamed Abou Gabal, (Gabaski)

Mendy who missed the first two games of the competition was available for the subsequent matches, keeping three clean sheets in five games and also made a crucial penalty save to hand Senegal an opportunity in the final.

“Gabaski is the best goalkeeper of the tournament, honestly. I spoke to him and I told him he deserves it [to win goalkeeper of the tournament]. And I was really impressed by his tournament,” Mendy told Egyptian TV station MBC after the final.

Gabaski meanwhile featured in four games for Egypt and saved eight of the penalties including Sadio Mane’s in the finals which many preferred him over his opposition for the award.

The Zamalek goalkeeper was however voted for a man of the match at the end of the game against Senegal.