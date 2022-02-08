The Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) has, for the second time, postponed its protest to register its displeasure against the ongoing strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Earlier, CoCUS postponed its protest slated for February 3 to Tuesday, February 8. The demonstration scheduled to happen today, February 8 has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 10.

In a press statement, the Coalition noted that the change in date stems from some form of intimidation from the Police Service.

“The leadership of the Coalition of Concerned University Students has noted with grave concern and despair, the deliberate attempt by government, through the Ghana Police Service, to frustrate its intended demonstration in the most unwelcoming manner.”

According to the statement dated February 8, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command reneged on the agreed modalities for the demonstration.

CoCUS was to ply the Okponglo road and submit a petition to the Presidency.

But the Coalition says during a meeting at the University of Ghana campus at 11 pm on February 7, with the Police Service, “it was disclosed to leadership that the approved routes for the demonstration, after thorough deliberations by the command, may have to be changed on grounds that the public stands to be inconvenienced.”

The routes had to be changed also because “it is regarded as a national security threat to the nation.”

The Coalition further noted that the Police have threatened to arrest demonstrators and convenors who will make an appearance.

The presence of the officers on campus to serve the notice, CoCUS says “shows the level of desperation and vile agenda to frustrate the demonstration.”

Due to the adverse effect, the change in route will have on mobilization efforts, the Coalition has postponed its protest.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Concerned University Students has said it will join CSOs, youth groups and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday as its resolve to fight for the Ghanaian student is “unquenchable.”