Rapper Sarkodie has finally waded into the ongoing debate about the proposed E-levy tax which has been laid before Ghana’s parliament.

The rapper said he would have had no issues with the bill if there were genuine avenues created by the government for creatives to make money in the country.

He explained that he pays a lot of taxes abroad and he doesn’t complain because it generates revenue for his music career.

When a fan asked him about the E-levy on Twitter, Sarkodie said people aren’t complaining because the bill is bad but rather because the avenues for people to generate revenues aren’t in place.

I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I’m using avenues they made available to make money (it’s only right) it’s not the same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad. When you broke, a harmless “good morning “ can sound like a tease, he tweeted.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced in Parliament the intention of the government to implement the bill where 1.75% will be taxed on digital transactions.

He said this is to “widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.”

The proposed levy covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie isn’t the only celebrity to voice out against the levy.

Colleague celebrities such as DKB, Kwaw Kese aka King Kese, Kwaisey Pee and Bukom Banku have all spoken against the tax.