The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has launched the Top Six pre-season tournament.

Six teams will be competing for the ultimate prize.

Medeama SC, Bechem United, Karela United, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea are the six sides for the tourney.

Asante Kotoko, who pulled out from the tournament due to their scheduled preseason tour in Turkey, have been replaced by Berekum Chelsea who finished 7th last season.

The sides have been placed in two groups; Group A has Bechem United, Great Olympics and Karela United.

Group B will see Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Berekum Chelsea compete as well.

The top sides from each group will play in the semifinals.

The winner of competition will receive a cash prize of GHC 40,000 while the 1st Runner up and 2nd Runner up will receive GHC 30,000 and GHC 20,000 respectively.

Below are the fixtures for the tournament:

The six sides will utilise GHALCA’s six club tourney to shape up for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.