A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, says the criticisms about his statement from a health walk in Kumasi are aimed at diverting attention from the success of the programme.

According to him, the headlines from the statement are misleading and he is shocked by the heat it has generated.

“A lot of people called me to say I’m being insulted over the comments. But I know it is just internal politics. The programme was successful and the attendance was massive so they just want to divert attention.

“It was one of the biggest walks in Ghana and reports indicate we registered over 200,000 attendance,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye



Mr Adorye has come under criticism over comments he allegedly made that “Northerners and Muslims are only fit for Running Mate positions” during a health walk over the weekend in honour of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

The walk dubbed Aduru woso to wit it’s your turn, saw participants clad in branded party T-shirts with pictures of Mr Kyerematen march through the principal streets of Kumasi as they declare their support for his flagbearership race.

Mr Adorye has since denied the above statement attributed to him.

The 2020 NPP Kpone Katamanso Parliamentary candidate says he cannot fathom why party ‘shenanigans’ will decide to twist his words.

To him, he spoke in plain language about the founding traditions of the NPP over the years and nothing more.