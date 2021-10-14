Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema-East constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has admonished his defeated colleague MPs to accept responsibility for their poor performance in the Greater Accra Region during the 2020 election.

According to him, the attitude and relationship of some MPs who lost towards party executives contributed to their downfall.

His comments come on the back of allegations by some failed aspirants that the Regional Chairman, Divine Agorham, was responsible for the outcome of the election.

The party’s Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, for instance, alleged the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) tried every means possible to stop him from winning.

He claimed the MCE sabotaged his campaign while Mr Agorhom brainwashed his people including his (Mr Agorhom) son to work against him.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, the former Deputy Transport Minister fought off the claims.

To him, the comments against Chairman Agorham is unfair, owing to the work he did for the party on grounds .

He explained Chairman Agorhom did a lot of work to ensure their massive victory, adding a little push and commitment from the defeated aspirants would have been a game-changer.

“Nobody can and should blame the Regional Chairman, Divine Agorhom for the loss of seats in the region. We [Parliamentary candidates/MPs] must blame ourselves. Our own behaviours, petty quarrels, and vindictive attitudes gave out those seats to the NDC,” he fumed.

He, however, noted he has spoken to Mr Adorye to cease fire on the rants, adding he has initiated steps for him to formally meet the Chairman and talk issues over.

The NPP in the 2020 election lost seven out of the 21 seats it held in the region.

They included the Krowor, Tema-East, Okaikoi-North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma-Central, Adentan, Madina constituencies which were flipped to the NDC, securing both parties 137 seats each in parliament.