Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken to social media to mourn the death of late former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda.

The former Navrongo Central Member of Parliament (MP) passed on in the early hours of Thursday, October 14 after a short illness.

Following the news of his demise, scores have taken to various social media platforms to eulogise him.

READ ALSO:

Notable among them is the Vice President who said the death was a shocker.

He wrote:

I have received with sadness the passing of my elder brother, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and a former Minister of State of the Republic. My condolences to his family and friends on the loss of an industrious patriot.