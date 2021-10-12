The Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom, has blamed the party’s defeated Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye for his own woes.

Mr Adorye lost the bid to represent the NPP in Parliament during the 2020 election.

He lost the election to the incumbent National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Joseph Akuetteh Tetteh.

But Mr Adorye, after losing his seat, blamed the regional chairman and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for trying every means possible to stop him from winning.

He accused his Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of sabotaging his campaign and Mr Agorhom of brainwashing his people including his (Mr Agorhom) son to work against him.

To him, the chairman is tribalistic and has failed to take Greater Accra to the highest level.

However, reacting to the allegations on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Mr Agorhom said Mr Adorye was fighting his MCE in the middle of the campaign and caused divisions before the election.

“Hopeson Adorye caused his own defeat in the Kpone Katamanso constituency. He caused a lot of trouble. He never picked my call before, during and after the elections. He is troublesome,” he said.

Mr Agorhom explained they had a meeting with the MCE and some of his executives but denied all allegations levelled against the MCE.

“Hopeson never listens to us. The MCE even helped him and never worked against him. We even went round begging people to vote for their candidates and even Hopeson but rather he accused me of campaigning against him a day before the election.

“As a regional chairman, I go round begging people to vote for you and then because you lost, you turn round to blame me for your defeat. You showed gross disrespect to me and so blame yourself and not me,” he stated.

But Mr Adorye, who sounded angry, reacting to the chairman’s comment, called him out.

“Chairman should be very careful. His people are listening to him and so the lies are enough. He should just stop disgracing himself,” he fumed.

To him, he could not fathom why the regional chairman would make such remarks which to him will only make his party unpopular.

According to him, his aim is to ensure that the NPP grabs more seats in the region and will not allow him to subvert them in the party.