

Concerned Unit Committee Members of the Ledzekuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), in collaboration with Teshie Youth for Development, are appealing to the president to renominate Mordecai Quashie as nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position.



They explained it is laughable and bizarre for Assembly members to vote against the nominee for reasons being that he is not one of them, thus, a non-Ga.



The group argued that Mr Quashie is an astute grassroots politician who rose to become the constituency chairman and has achieved several honours in academia with unimaginable working experience.



Speaking to Adom News, the spokesperson of the group, Michael Amarh Ashidam, said the chieftaincy fuss ongoing in the area is even a great testament for Mr Quashie to assume the position since he is not connected to any clan or chieftaincy to help ensure peace, stability and development in the area.



Mr Quarshie was rejected on Wednesday, 6th October with one vote being rejected ballot from a total of 18 votes cast. Nine voted No and eight voted Yes.



They cautioned the National Democratic Congress Assembly Members that the mandate they carry as Assembly Members emanate from their respective electorate and not self-seeking politicians.



The group has, thus, also sent a warning to disappointed New Patriotic Party members to desist from sabotaging the choice of President Nana Akufo-Addo as they’ll name and shame persons who are found behind such mischief.



The group has sent a petition for re-nomination of Mr Quashie to the Office of the President and urged him not to lose hope by taking solace in the adage, “He who laughs last, laughs best.”