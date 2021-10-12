A 42-year-old hairdresser, who poured hot water on his 19-year-old son for being stubborn, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court and has been charged with causing harm.

Cynthia Owusu, a mother of three, is said to have poured the hot water on the victim while he was asleep.

The accused, after the act allegedly abandoned the victim and her siblings until the landlord smelt a stench from the accused’s room and sent the victim to the hospital.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court, presided over by Christina Cann admitted Cynthia to bail in the sum of ¢80,000 with three sureties, two to be public servants earning not less than ¢4,000 as net salary at the end of the month.

The sureties are also to deposit copies of their Ghana Card at the Registry pending the final determination of the case.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27 for a case management conference.

The victim, Kofi Asirifi, is receiving treatment.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant is a Retired Educationist and landlord to the accused and they reside at Kisseman, near Achimota.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on September 7, this year at 12:30 pm, Cynthia intentionally poured hot water on the victim while he was asleep.

The prosecution said the accused said the victim was stubborn.

The prosecutor said the accused after committing the crime abandoned the victim in her room together with the other siblings.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant smelt an unusual scent emanating from the accused’s room and called the accused person’s daughter, Salomey Atati to accompany him to the room, and to his surprise, he saw the victim burned with the hot water.

The prosecution said the complainant and some witnesses escorted the victim to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where he was admitted.

On September 11, this year, the prosecution said at about 10:00 hours, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Tesano.

Later, the accused was arrested and a caution statement was obtained from her.