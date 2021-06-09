British-Ghanaian artiste, Fuse ODG, has left fans in awe after dropping photos of his hairstyle change.

The musician, born Nana Richard Abiona, has been spotted with dreadlocks that fans cannot keep calm over.

While the musician has – in the past – rocked down cuts for various music roles, this new look appears to have been born out of a personal decision.

Musician Fuse ODG

Taking to his Instagram page the Azonto hitmaker shared photos of himself rocking coffee brown shirt.

He gave off a wild pose as he puts on display the new hairstyle.

Posting the photos, he captioned: I heard there’s some new vibes ‘round the carna😉! WE ACTIVE 💥💥💥💥💥💥. It’s a worldwide movement 🌎 Raa Raa Raahh🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Elated fans and members of the TINA movement have reacted massively to the photos.