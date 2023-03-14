The final funeral rites of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam has been scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023.

His body will be laid in state for filing past at the Forecourt of the State House at 6:30 am.

There shall be no wake.

His burial and thanksgiving service will also be held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra on March 17, 2023.

He will be interred in his hometown, Dogobome.

Mourners and sympathisers are expected to show up in black attire.

Mr Atsu was survived by a wife and three children.

