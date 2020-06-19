The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced a shake-up among its top senior officers as it intensifies its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The service, in a statement, announced the reshuffle of 59 officers at its national headquarters, regional and sector command is to reinforce security amid the border closure.

The statement noted that effective June 18 the Head of Management Information Systems Department, DCOI Eric Afari, will move to head Bono Region as the Regional Commander.

The Ashanti Regional Commander, ACI Michael Kwadade, heads to the Operations Department at the national headquarters while the Regional Commander of Upper West, ACI Peter Yao Nkrumah will head the North East Regional Command.

Read the full statement below: