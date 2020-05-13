The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, has promoted six Junior Officers for dedication to duty in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Five of the promoted Officers serving under the Northern Regional Immigration Command (NRIC), on May 3 this year, rejected a GH¢1,900.00 bribe offered by 19 Burkinabes to be allowed entry into the country.

They intercepted and arrested the Burkinabes at the Savelugu inland immigration checkpoint, after the foreign nationals had entered Ghana illegally through unapproved routes of the northern frontiers, and were en route to Accra on an OA bus with registration number GT 8242-19.

The Officers are Assist Inspector Lukman Tea Salifu, Immigration Control Officers (ICO) Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu and Robert Ahiatrogah, and Assistant Immigration Control Officers Grade II (AICO II) Eric Kobby Kpogo and Isaac Armah.

The sixth Officer, ICO Lawrence Appiah Marfo of the Kasoa District Command was promoted for putting his life on the line while pursuing smugglers at the Hamile border post where he was deployed for ‘Operation Conquered Fist’ thereby sustaining gunshot wounds, and was airlifted by the Ghana Air Force to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for medical attention.

ICO Lawrence Appiah Marfo is currently in a stable condition and the 19 Burkinabes have since been repatriated to their home country.

The promotions, which took effect from May 8 of this year was in accordance with Regulation 17(1) (d) of the Immigration Service Regulations of 2016, L.I. 2245. The six Officers are to be decorated with the new ranks at their commands.

The GIS remains resolute in the fight against the deadly virus.