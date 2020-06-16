Immigration officers at Saboba in the Northern Region have intercepted a track full of government-subsidised farm inputs being smuggled to Togo Tuesday dawn.

JoyNews sources say the smugglers had moved the input through an unapproved route and were transporting the goods with a canoe when they were arrested.

The two; a driver and the owner of the goods have been handed over to the police.

According to sources, the officers, through intelligence gathered, laid an ambush and intercepted the transfer of the goods at around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo during a working visit to Saboba in the Northern Region, raised concerns about the incessant smuggling of government subsidised farm inputs to Togo.

He said Saboba had gained notoriety for that and urged authorities to be more vigilant.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture also suspended the Saboba District from some exercise over similar accusations.