Government will evacuate stranded Ghanaians in the United States of America (USA) who are registered with the Consulate-General on June 25.

In a letter issued by the Consulate General in New York, it outlined evacuation plans with the flight taking off from the Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey.

“The airfare for the flight is $1,350 for Economy Class and $2,840 for Business Class. Two pieces of luggage of 50lbs or 22 kilos per passenger will be allowed.

“There will be a pre-boarding screening for all evacuees before departure, and evacuees will be required to provide their own Personal Protective Equipment example face mask,” it said.

It added that there will be a 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Accra with the possibility of extension to 21-days.

The cost of the quarantine either at Kempinski Hotel (¢650) or Africa Regent (¢550) will be borne by the evacuees as per the attached selected hotels.

ALSO READ:

“Payment and proof thereof of the airfare and quarantine will be required before boarding and departure from the Liberty International Airport,” the Consulate-General said.

Below is the full statement