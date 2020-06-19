The Attorney-General’s Office has amended its case against a shareholder of uniBank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and eight others, bringing the charges up from 68 to 71.

Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, informed the court, presided over by Justice Bright Mensah, that the State has also made available its evidence against the accused persons and was ready to proceed with the trial.

The Attorney-General has accused Dr Duffuor, who was also a shareholder of uniBank of using the HODA Group, to take money from the bank and “dishonestly” transferring depositors’ funds.

It is the case of the Attorney-General that Dr Duffuor and HODA group allegedly ‘dishonestly’ received more than GH¢660 million from uniBank.

The Attorney-General has also accused Dr Johnson Asiama of using his position as 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana to approve the transfer of GH¢300 million which was an unsecured facility from uniBank to Universal Merchant Bank.

According to the Attorney-General, Dr Asiama knew that uniBank was in financial distress but allegedly went ahead to approve the deal.

The new charges filed by the State relates to falsification of accounts and defrauding. The case has been adjourned to July 16 for case management conference.