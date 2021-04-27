The nine-member committee tasked to probe the collapse of Unibank and UT Bank has directed the petitioners to submit all necessary documents to support their petition.

Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the documentations will serve as a guide to the committee moving forward.

“The committee met last week and after reading the petition, we decided to call on the petitioners to bring to us all the documents on which they based their petition and request so that the committee will review them and then guide us on the way forward. We have not as yet received them,” he said.

He explained that the committee is expected to meet in two weeks’ time to peruse the documents to be submitted by the petitioners.

“I think we agreed that we will reconvene in two weeks because we are allowing them a week to submit and one week for us to study the documents, and then we start our work,” he added.

The owners of the bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Dr Kwabena Duffuor on March 19, 2021, petitioned Parliament to circumstances that led to the collapse of the banks.

The petition among other things called for an investigation into the conduct of the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Stock Exchange in the revocation of the licenses of UT Bank and Unibank.

