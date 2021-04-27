Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has revealed he had a spiritually uplifting breakfast meeting with renowned man of God, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

The meeting which was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 is part of a working visit to the area.

Hon. Alan Kyerematen who shared the news on his Facebook page described his meeting with Bishop Heward-Mills at his sprawling Anagkazo Campus of the Lighthouse Chapel at Akwapim-Mampong in the Eastern Region as an inspiring one.

The Trade Minister was later conducted round the magnificent Anagkazo Bible campus, as well as the Center for Historical Research into World Evangelism and Global Mission.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is the founder of the Lighthouse House Chapel International churches, one of the biggest Christian denominations in the world with a presence in over 190 countries.

