Dancehall musician Samini has asked Ghanaians to disregard news portal circulating posters of him wanting to contest as parliamentarian for Wa Central in 2024.

The musician says he hasn’t made any declaration or intention to contest as MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Please disregard any social media post that suggests that I plan to take political office or expressed disappointment at any party or political figure for whatever reason, part of the statement read.

READ ALSO:

Check his statement out below:

It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous people are drawing my name into needless political debates.

Please be informed that I have neither made any comments regarding my disappointment or otherwise of a political position nor declared my intent to run for office anywhere.

No one has promised me any political role and I am not anticipating any call up whatsoever to that effect.

Much as it is in everyone’s interest to serve his nation should the opportunity arise, I think we should all condemn needless and childish political gimmicks that pitch one tribe against the other.

It is sentiments like those that ignited the Rwanda genocide and I strongly condemn it!

Please disregard any social media post that suggests that I plan to take political office or expressed disappointment at any party or political figure for whatever reason.

Should I ever consider running for office, I will make it known via official public statements on my official handles.

Thank you.