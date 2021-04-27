Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto has said mistakes made by his players cost them against Medeama SC.

The Porcupine Warriors were tamed by the Yellow-and-Mauve team as they lost 2-1 in their matchday 21 game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Emmanuel Gyamfi gave the home side an early breakthrough with a header.

With some few minutes to the end of the first half, Prince Opoku Agyemang and Richard Boadu scored two quick goals for Yaw Preko’s side to end Kotoko’s unbeaten run under Barreto.

According to the Portuguese manager, his side started well but Medeama capitalized on their mistakes.

“We started the game very well by scoring an early opener but I don’t know why my players started making mistakes,” he said.

READ ALSO

“I was expecting them to control the game but I don’t know what happened on the pitch.

“We have to learn from these mistakes. We have some experienced players and we have to work hard and return back stronger in our next game,” he stressed.

Asked whether his decision on the early substitutions failed him, he said, “I thought that was the best for the team,” he said.

“I know we missed some players but I believe these are group of players that are capable of playing against any side.

“I am sad we lost but I know we will return stronger in our next game,” he added.

The defeat leave Asante Kotoko at the 2nd position on the league log with 35 points.

Kotoko will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 22 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.