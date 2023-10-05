Some oil marketing companies have adjusted prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Joy Business is learning that the review was carried out from Tuesday, October 3, 2023 by some of the oil marketing firms.

Shell is selling a liter of petrol at ¢13.49. Diesel on the other hand is going for ¢13.95.

Star Oil, another major player in the industry also increased its prices, selling a litre of petrol at ¢11.99 pesewas, while diesel is going for ¢13.39.

However, some of the other major oil marketing firms are still yet to adjust prices at pumps almost 5 days after the October 2 2023 deadline.

Some of the companies have told Joy Business that they are still monitoring the market before they review their prices.

