Former Minister of Science, Environment, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has urged Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to always remember that political power is both short-lived and effervescent.

In view of this, Mr Oppong Nkrumah has been urged to do his work diligently and avoid coded and evil tactics.

“I have good advice for you, though. When I was part of the government, we were colleagues and I related to you as such. Now I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. After all, you are the same age as my 4th-born son. When I returned to Ghana from Germany to start the cardiothoracic project you were just six years old as my 4th child. I will not lie to you or insult you or be harsh on you.

“My advice is, always remember that political power is both short-lived and effervescent. In about two years’ time you may no longer be in government, and you may experience the real world as former high-profile political power holders do. I will urge you to do your work diligently and avoid the coded and evil tactics Mr Paul Adom-Otchere boastfully and unashamedly told the world on ‘Good Evening Ghana’ that you employ to deal with your real and perceived enemies,” the renowned surgeon admonished.

This comes on the back of a response from the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP on his indictment in a 36-page galamsey report by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

The report presented to the Chief of Staff in March 2021 accused Mr Oppong Nkrumah of bringing some journalists together to scheme to bring the former minister down while he served as Chairman of the now-dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The report claimed after the meeting, a number of media houses published series of articles to supposedly champion the agenda.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah has vehemently rejected the allegations and has described them as falsehoods, adding that despite being utterly disappointed he forgives the author.

Meanwhile, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng stated he recently received a video from an Ofoase-Ayirebi constituent about galamsey activities in the area and doesn’t want to believe Mr Oppong Nkrumah’s alleged role.

The Information Minister has, therefore, been urged to investigate the matter and take the necessary action.