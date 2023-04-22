Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has dismissed allegations against him by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, in the fight against galamsey.

According to him, the allegations do not answer the questions being asked of the former Minister, stating they are red herrings aimed at drawing his name in the mud.

The renowned professor, who served under President Nana Akufo-Addo during his first term, said that the rot goes as high as the seat of government, Jubilee House.

On the back of this, President Akufo-Addo, tasked the police to investigate the allegations, but in a 36-page document written by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng and addressed to the president, the Chief of Staff, and the police, he cited some individuals he claims frustrated his effort and the committee he chaired from addressing the canker.

He accused Mr Oppong Nkrumah of assembling a group of journalists at the Forest Hotel at Dodowa to discuss a strategy to bring him down.

On how he got to know about this plot, the respected heart surgeon claimed a friend who is also a journalist, had a call from one of the journalists in the meeting about the discussions that went on.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah also in a seven-page document has set the records straight.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP said he is disappointed in the revered surgeon, considering the latter was someone he had great respect and admiration for.

Admitting there was an event held at Dodowa, he explained he was only invited as a guest of Honour to a PRINPAG (Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana) event, jointly organized with the Bank of Ghana on financial reporting which was not a secret.

“To be clear, it was Prof Boateng’s own reports, interviews and videos that generated his media challenges around the time. I am, thus, disappointed that he would, in this document, seek to

blame me for the media reports,” the statement read in parts.

He, therefore, finds it shocking Prof Frimpong-Boateng has accused him of orchestrating a plot to dent his image.

“What would I, a much younger man, seek to gain from bringing down a person as well respected as Prof Boateng? I had no interest in his profession, his politics or his portfolios. I have absolutely nothing to gain from sullying his reputation.

“More importantly, as a matter of principle and my upbringing, I do not conduct my personal affairs or politics by seeking to hurt people. The values that guide my work over the decades include the fact that it is God who raises men and women. It is not our machinations

that raise men and women. I am not one to dabble in such schemes and practices,” he said.

The lawmaker in view of the aforementioned has asked Prof Frimpong-Boateng to kindly leave him out of his personal fights.

