Uyiwa Awoniyi, the manager of Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has shared details of her experience in a Ugandan prison where she was detained along with colleague Omah Lay in December 2020 for violating the country’s COVID-19 laws.

According to report, Awoniyi revealed that while Tems was in the female prison, she conducted praise and worship sessions that resonated with the entire correctional facility, with all the inmates participating.

He further stated that even the guards joined in the singing as Tems led the sessions throughout her three days of detention.

Awoniyi shared this information during a podcast, shedding light on the positive impact Tems had on the inmates during her time in prison.

This reveals another side of the award-winning singer, known for her soulful voice and captivating performances, as she used her talent to uplift and inspire those around her even in a challenging situation.

Tems and Omah Lay were arrested in Uganda after performing at The Big Brunch concert in Kampala.

They were initially held in a police cell and later transferred to separate prisons after their arraignment.

The Uganda police force had initially announced plans to release them on police bond but later stated that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had sanctioned their case file.

They were eventually released after three days in detention.