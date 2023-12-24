Former President John Dramani Mahama has acknowledged that one of President Akufo-Addo’s Flagship programmes – the Free Senior High School Programme (Free SHS) is a good policy.

Speaking during his visit to Agona Asafo in the Central Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, he said although he believes the policy is a good one, there is a need for it to be reviewed.

According to him, his administration will review the Free SHS policy within the first 100 days of taking office if elected in the 2024 general elections.

“When we win power in 2024, we will have a forum to review the education sector, and we will invite teachers, parents, educationists and students and then we will review the free SHS policy.

“We will address issues that are not going well, like the feeding of students. The free SHS is a good policy but the government must put in place measures that will ensure that things are less expensive,” he said.

Mr. Mahama emphasised the need for a review, stating, “When you implement a policy, you must take stock after a while to see whether you are achieving your target.”

The NDC flagbearer emphasised that the goal is to improve the implementation, guaranteeing that teachers, parents, and students can fully experience the advantages of the policy.